Sony bumps up PlayStation Plus cloud storage limit to 100 GB

Meanwhile, we're about to turn the calendar page into a new month, which means Sony is set to refresh the free games lineup. From February 5th, you can grab a couple of significant PS4 hitters in the form of action brawler For Honor and Hitman: The Complete First Season, the well-regarded reboot of the long-running assassin series.

It's also the last month Sony will offer free games for PS3 and Vita through PS Plus. The PS3 lineup is getting a notable swansong with Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. You can also snag Divekick for both platforms, along with Vita games Gunhouse and Rogue Aces (both are also playable on PS4). Since it's the last opportunity for free PS3 and Vita games, Sony's extending the availability window for them by a few days to March 8th. You'll have until March 5th to claim For Honor and Hitman.