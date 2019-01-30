Samsung develops the first 1TB storage chip for phones

"The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices," said Cheol Choi, EVP of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. As ZDNet notes, Samsung's upcoming flagship devices, such as the S10, will most likely come with a 1TB option thanks to the new eUFS if you look at the tech giant's history. Samsung also started mass producing its 512GB storage technology back in December 2017 and then debuted it with its new phones the next year.

In addition to offering massive storage, the new eUFS was also designed to be faster than typical SSDs, microSDs and previous versions. It has a 1,000-megabyte-per-second sequential read speed, twice that of the usual SSD and faster than its 512GB predecessor. Despite all those, Samsung says it'll come in the same package size as its 512GB flash memory, so it doesn't have to make its big phones even bigger.