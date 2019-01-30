Sky adds offline viewing to Now TV app for iPhone and iPad

Now TV, the UK video streaming service owned by Sky that lets users purchase premium channels, has added offline downloading to its iOS app. The update brings it up to speed with its parent's Sky Go service, giving customers the option to download films and shows to watch on the go. However, the feature doesn't currently appear to be on the Now TV app for Android. We've reached out to Sky for more information and will update this article with its response.
The company previously announced that offline downloads would be available before the end of 2018, but that never materialized. There's also no mention of the launch on its official social media channels. Sky previously told T3 that the feature would allow customers to watch content from the premium Sky Cinema, Hayu and Entertainment passes, with a download icon signalling the available content on the Now TV app. Users will then reportedly have 30 days to watch their saved shows or movies.