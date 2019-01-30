Show More Results

Sonos now works with YouTube Music

Play all the weird covers your heart desires through your Sonos speakers.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
If you've been looking for an easier way to play weird covers of "7 Rings" through your Sonos speakers, today's your lucky day -- YouTube Music subscribers can now stream tunes directly through the Sonos app. You'll find your saved music in your library, and you can browse playlists, albums, songs and artist radio stations. There are also sections for recommendations, new releases and YouTube charts.

Adding YouTube Music is a logical step for Sonos since it already supports a range of services including Play Music, whose subscribers Google will eventually shuffle over to YouTube's offering anyway. What helps YouTube Music stand out from other streaming services is the vast array of live performances, covers and remixes it hosts, allowing it to offer a broader range of audio than you might find elsewhere.

That said, we're not exactly sure how the YouTube Music experience on the Sonos app will work just yet. YouTube Music does offer recommendations, though if you're looking to explore tunes that are truly off the beaten path, it might be best to look for them in the YouTube Music app or your desktop, and save them to your library from there.

