Facebook’s iOS apps return after temporary Apple ban

latest on FB v Apple:



"We have had our Enterprise Certification, which enables our internal employee applications, restored. We are in the process of getting our internal apps up and running. To be clear, this didn't have an impact on our consumer-facing services." --FB spox — rat king (@MikeIsaac) January 31, 2019

Facebook's internal applications were temporarily inaccessible after Apple moved to shut down one of the social network's apps. Facebook was paying teenagers $20 a month in gift cards to use an app called "Facebook Research," a VPN that gave the company full access to all of the teen's phone and web activity. The app required users to install an enterprise certificate, which allowed Facebook to access private messages, photos, videos, emails, web activity and location information.

Apple only allows developers to use the enterprise certificate system to give employers access to information on employee devices. By extending the certificates to people outside of the company's employ, Facebook violated Apple's policies. Apple revoked the certifications, which resulted in all of Facebook's internal apps that used the certification suddenly being inaccessible.