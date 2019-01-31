Facebook took down over 750 pages from Iran for 'inauthentic behavior'

Of the accounts taken down, 262 pages, 356 accounts and 3 groups were from Facebook, and 162 accounts were from Instagram. At least one of the Pages had around 2 million followers, around 1,600 accounts joined at least one of the groups and at least one of Instagram accounts has more than 254,000 followers. The accounts apparently spent less than $30,000 for advertising, though Facebook has not completed review of this yet. Facebook also found that around eight events were hosted, with the first scheduled for May 2014, and the most recent was May 2018. Facebook can't confirm if the events actually took place. Additionally, Facebook says that it has not found any WhatsApp activity related to these accounts.

The accounts had localized content for countries such as Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Libya, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the US and Yemen. According to Facebook, the account owners often misrepresented themselves as locals.

"The removal is not related to the nature of the content or who is saying it," said Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, on a call to the press. He said that the reason Facebook took them down is because they represented themselves to be independent news outlets, when they weren't. "We can see that they are controlled by operators from Iran." Facebook wouldn't specify if the accounts were run by the Iranian government specifically, as there isn't enough evidence to do so, but the implication seems to be that those running the fake accounts were spreading information that was sympathetic to the Iranian state.

Some of the commentary were repurposed Iranian state media on topics relating to Israel-Palestine relations as well as conflicts in the Syria and Yemen that mentioned the roles of other countries like the US, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Gleicher said that Facebook used sources from its own internal investigation last August as well as information shared from industry partners like Twitter in order to track these accounts down. It also shared the information they found back to Twitter. Gleicher said that the information was also shared to the US Congress as well as the law enforcement groups in those aforementioned countries.

"Any time you have communities where you have robust conversations, you'll see actors trying to take down that public debate," said Gleicher. "I'm really encouraged with the collaboration with others [like Twitter] in the industry. We can determine when we're looking at the activity, and being able to attribute the actor behind it."