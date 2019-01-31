Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: SIPA USA/PA Images
save
Save
share

Nintendo is making a 'Dr. Mario World' mobile game with Line

It's targeting an early summer 2019 release date.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
SIPA USA/PA Images

Nintendo is developing yet another mobile game, this time making Mario put on the lab coat he wore once back in the '90s. The gaming giant has announced that it's working on an action puzzle game entitled Dr. Mario World with Line Corp. If it's anything like the original Dr. Mario released in 1990 for the NES, SNES and Game Boy, it'll offer a Tetris-like experience that'll have you killing viruses on-screen using capsules tossed in by the beloved Italian plumber-turned-physician.

Nintendo has been cranking out mobile games in recent years, launching titles for smartphones from its famous franchises such as Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing. It's hoping to make Dr. Mario World available for download worldwide in early summer this year for iOS and Android. If everything falls into place for the company, the puzzle game might come out at the same time as Mario Kart Tour for mobile.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr