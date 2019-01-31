Wirecutter's best deals: KEF M500 headphones are $90 off

Street price: $150; deal price: $60 w/ code EMCTUVE65

Down to $60 from a typical price well over $100, this is a great drop on these wired Hi-Fi headphones—so long as you like the color. At $60 with code EMCTUVE65, this is the best price we've seen for them in any condition. While the white/silver finish has trended at a lower street price than the black/silver, this is still an excellent opportunity to maximize the sound quality you're getting for the money.

The KEF M500 are the top pick in our guide to the best on-ear headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "The KEF M500 was our panelists' overall pick for their favorite-sounding model because of its large soundstage, slight mid/bass boost, and clear, detailed highs. In our tests it had more depth, detail, and clarity than the competition—every kind of music sounds amazing on the M500, from classical pieces to Top 40 hits. This pair also features a stylish and sturdy metal housing that's built to last, and comfy earpads that you can wear for hours on end. The downside is that the KEF M500 is quite expensive next to most other pairs we tested, but it is also one of the few on-ear headphone models that hold their own against similarly priced over-ear headphones, which helps justify the premium."

Street price: $200; deal price: $150

Usually $200, these speakers, recommended exclusively for Roku TV owners, are available at a discounted price of $150 thru February 3rd. This is a great value if you're the owner of one of our TCL television picks or even have a different Roku TV model. If the charcoal-colored wireless speakers fit into your decor, they'll offer better sound than a comparably priced soundbar.

The Roku TV Wireless Speakers are an audio option we cover in a dedicated piece. Chris Heinonen wrote, "Roku's $200-a-pair wireless bookshelf speakers, the Roku TV Wireless Speakers, are very easy to set up and use, sound good, and can be a good soundbar alternative—if you already have, or intend to buy, a Roku TV, since that's the only set they'll work with. They integrate so well with the TV that they functionally operate as one device, and they'll give you better stereo separation and overall sound quality than a similarly priced soundbar."

Street price: $29; deal price: $25 w/ code V15

Use code V15 at checkout for a 15-percent discount on this easily pocketable battery pack. The promo code drops the price from $29 to $25—shipping is free. We occasionally see better prices with a 20-percent promo code, but in general, deals on this charger are relatively rare. If you need the smallest possible battery pack, this is a convenient and reliable option that likely won't see lower prices for some time.

The TravelCard Charger is the pocket sized pick in our guide to the best USB battery packs and power banks. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "If you need the absolute smallest battery to keep your phone going through the end of the day when you can't get to an outlet, the TravelCard Charger is the most convenient and reliable option. A little longer and wider than a credit card, and roughly three times as thick, the TravelCard stands out from other small batteries because it has two integrated cables: one with a standard USB-A plug to recharge the battery itself, and one with either a Micro-USB or Lightning-connector plug (depending on which TravelCard version you buy) to charge your device. Because you don't need to carry any cables, there's nothing extra to forget, and the TravelCard is always ready to go. It's light and well-made, with cables that fit securely without jamming or falling out—a real problem with some of the cheapest credit-card-size batteries. Since this model's announcement in 2014, several Wirecutter staffers have been personally using the TravelCard with positive results."

Street price: $460; deal price: $360

Right now, when you add two Echo Shows to your Amazon cart, a $100 discount reflects at checkout. The Echo Show can be used for video chats with family or as an in-house intercom, among other things, so there's some utility in picking up two. While we saw some great bundles that included the new Show over the holidays, those sales are long over, so if you've been waiting for a Show deal and you need a couple, this is a solid chance to save.

The Echo Show is the Alexa with a screen pick in our guide to Amazon's line of Echo speakers. Of the newest gen Show, Grant Clauser wrote, "The second-gen Echo Show is completely redesigned with a 10-inch HD display, updated sound with two-way audio and eight microphones, a 5-megapixel camera, and a Zigbee hub. Also notable is "local voice control," a new feature that allows the Echo Plus and Echo Show to respond to commands even during a web outage."

