Alphabet is exploring smart shoes that know when you fall

Whether or not they become a reality isn't clear. Verily has reportedly been looking for a co-partner to develop the shoes and has held private meetings to pitch the idea in "recent months." However, CNBC couldn't learn whether or not the project was still alive. We've asked Verily if it can comment.

It wouldn't be surprising if development on the shoes went forward -- they'd fit Verily's current strategy of developing relatively unobtrusive technology that can provide vital medical data. It would also be more realistic than an ambitious project like the recently cancelled glucose-monitoring contact lens. There would still be challenges, though. Verily would have to accommodate numerous shoe sizes, and might have to explore additional use cases to help justify development. You could be waiting a while even if the company finds its partner and moves forward.