Amazon assembles a high-profile cast for low-key superhero series

The eight-episode show follows Grayson as he comes to terms with his near-omnipotent abilities and struggles with his dad's less-than-noble intentions. Mark Hammill -- who knows a thing or two about fraught father-son relationships -- is onboard too, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Kirkman and co-creator Cory Walker's comic book flew under-the-radar, the Amazon Prime Video show could help boost its profile. That's if viewers actually choose it over the torrent of superhero-themed distractions making their way to Netflix. Invincible will land on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.