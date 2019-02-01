House committee sets first climate change hearing in eight years

The National Resources Committee has set a date for the first House of Representatives hearing on climate change in eight years after Democrats regained control of the legislature. It takes place Wednesday at 10 AM ET, and it will address how climate change affects "American communities, natural resources and economic well-being."
Such a hearing has been in the works for a while, though the government shutdown seems to have affected the scheduling. Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Rep. Frank Pallone revealed plans to make climate change hearings a priority when he was sworn in last month.
Engadget will have coverage of Wednesday's hearing, which you'll be able to watch on C-SPAN. Those set to testify include Massachusetts and North Carolina governors Charlie Baker and Roy Cooper; Dr. Kim Cobb, a professor at Georgia Institute of Technology's School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences; and Nadia Nazar, a co-founder of Zero Hour Movement and co-organizer of the Youth Climate March.