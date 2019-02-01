House committee sets first climate change hearing in eight years

BREAKING 🚨 The Natural Resources Committee will hold the first House hearing on #climatechange in more than eight years next Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. This is your 116th Congress with @RepRaulGrijalva in the chairman's seat. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/g5RmdpRqvz — Nat Resources Dems (@NRDems) January 31, 2019

Such a hearing has been in the works for a while, though the government shutdown seems to have affected the scheduling. Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Rep. Frank Pallone revealed plans to make climate change hearings a priority when he was sworn in last month.

Engadget will have coverage of Wednesday's hearing, which you'll be able to watch on C-SPAN. Those set to testify include Massachusetts and North Carolina governors Charlie Baker and Roy Cooper; Dr. Kim Cobb, a professor at Georgia Institute of Technology's School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences; and Nadia Nazar, a co-founder of Zero Hour Movement and co-organizer of the Youth Climate March.