Netflix cancels 'Fuller House' after five seasons

The show's fifth season will be its last, according to a report Friday by Variety. "We're saving the best for last," Candace Cameron-Bure, DJ Tanner on the show, told fans in a video released on social media. Netflix initially greenlit the series in 2015 and began airing episodes the following year to rave reviews. However, viewership took a nosedive at the start of the second season and never managed to recover. Still, that didn't stop the streaming service from pumping funding into the show, renewing the current Season 4 just last January. The final season will begin airing later this fall.