That's probably not Samsung's foldable phone

To start with, this Samsung promotional reel seems to spread itself across several (seemingly fictional) innovations -- Interactive giant displays! Ultrasonic phone peripherals! Tattooing robot arms! — none of which exist or are likely to appear any year soon. The folding phone only gets a brief showing of a few seconds, which seems out of place if it's the only device that's actually going to happen any time soon.

Also, why does the front-facing screen stay on once the internal, ever-so-foldable, display lights up? That doesn't make sense, strengthening the case that this is no more than some glossy conceptual eye-candy.

Samsung first showed off its foldable phone concept way back in 2013 -- I wrote this. Titled the Youm, it was also given the razzle-dazzle of a concept video, despite the fact that the device has taken over six years to approach consumers' hands.

Whatever the device is, however, matches the teaser phone we saw from Samsung last year, which paired an internal 7.3-inch foldable display with a more typical 4.6-inch screen on the front. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe I'm just a giant sceptic. For now, we'll have to wait three more weeks to see if I'm wrong.