SiriusXM app is getting Pandora channels later this year

The new channels powered by Pandora's algorithm will debut sometime around the middle of the year. The channels will build out playlists based on a listener's favorite artists. Sirius also plans to leverage Pandora's extensive amount of user feedback on songs to create a new radio channel that will play the most popular, trending tracks base on what is getting the most "thumps ups" from listeners.

In addition to the integration of Pandora's tech into the SiriusXM app, the company also plans to run promotions across the platforms to attract more listeners. According to the CEO, SiriusXM will offer Pandora listeners a $5 per month SiriusXM subscription -- a $6 discount off the standard price. The packages available will include "Mostly News," "Mostly Music" and "News Talk" bundles. Meanwhile, existing SiriusXM subscribers will get a 14-day free trial of Pandora's premium service.