Uber will give free rides in the city that loses the Super Bowl

On Super Bowl Sunday, Uber will send a promo code to Uber Rewards members in Boston and LA that can be redeemed for a free ride. The code will only work after the final whistle, and only in the city that loses. Just open the app, apply the promo code in the Payments section and request a ride.

The free ride can be up to 60 minutes long or cost up to $50. (Considering that it will be a busy time in one of two bustling cities and surge pricing will likely apply, it's possible that $50 won't get you too far). Anything beyond that and you'll have to cover the cost. It's also worth noting the promotion will only work with UberX, UberXL, UberPOOL, Express Pool and WAV trips and will only be available on rides requested within 60 minutes of the game ending.

Uber's promotion will only be available to Uber Rewards members. There is no requirement for being a member of a certain tier within the program to receive the promo code, you just have to be signed up for Uber Rewards, which you can do through the Uber app.