Instagram's famous egg teases big Hulu reveal at Super Bowl

According to Variety, the teaser might be pointing to the 30-second ad Hulu's set to air during CBS' Super Bowl LIII broadcast. Whether that ad will come with an explosive announcement or some such remains to be seen. It's clear that the company's willing spend to big bucks to get the internet talking about it, though: Nik Sharma from digital agency VaynerMedia told The Atlantic that the account's first sponsorship deal will probably cost the brand around $10 million.

While the person behind the stunt still remains anonymous -- let's just imagine them as the goose that lays golden eggs -- they told The New York Times that breaking the record is just the beginning of a bigger project. If you base people's interest on the number of likes per post, people have already started losing interest in the egg that defeated Kylie Jenner's accomplishment. Depending on how much Hulu paid, though, the anonymous owner might now be rolling in dough.