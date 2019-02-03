Twitter's Jack Dorsey explains how editing tweets might work

He also confirmed to Rogan that Twitter was "looking at" an ability to see the original tweet. Harassers couldn't get away with posting abusive content and promptly editing it before people beyond the victim could see it.

There's nothing definitive in the works, and no guarantee Twitter will allow editing in the first place. This does provide insight into Twitter's thinking, though. It's also an acknowledgment that the company needs to tread carefully. Just as with the switch to a 280-character limit, it knows there could be unforeseen consequences. A cautious approach could minimize the chances for abuse and give Twitter an opportunity to tweak its formula before edits became widely available.