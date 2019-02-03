A battle royale game is coming from the creators of 'Titanfall'

The title would include purchases and loot boxes for cosmetic items and similar in-game content in an approach "very similar" to Overwatch. You wouldn't get a tactical edge by spending money, but you would look good no matter what you were doing. It's running on a modified version of Valve's Source engine like the Titanfall games, Breslau said.

Yes, it's hard not to be skeptical of yet another developer producing a battle royale game to seize on Fortnite fever. However, it might be worth paying attention to Apex Legends based on its pedigree. Titanfall may be best-known for its robots, but it also has a reputation a unique form of fast-paced combat with parkour, grapples and more. If it can translate some of that experience to a battle royale title, it might draw enough attention to survive a fiercely competitive landscape.