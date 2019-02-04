Apple sells refurb iPhone X models starting at $769

If you're an iPhone fan who wants a dual camera and OLED display but would rather not spend a grand or more on an iPhone XS, you're in luck -- at least, for now. Apple has started selling refurbished iPhone X units for the first time, starting at $769 (£769) for 64GB of storage and $899 (£899) for its 256GB counterpart. We wouldn't count on stock lasting forever, but the X stands a better chance of sticking around than clearance iPhone SE models did in January.