Chromebook to Android instant tethering expands beyond Google devices

More Chromebooks and phones will support Instant Tethering in the "coming months," Google said.

It's not shocking that Google would expand support. Instant Tethering first arrived in 2017, but in an early form -- it would have been easier to ensure compatibility with a handful of devices. Now that the feature is more mature, it could be easier to focus on third-party support. It's also a simple matter of strengthening the ecosystem. Chrome OS as a whole stands a better chance of thriving if its stand-out features are available everywhere, not just on Google-made devices.