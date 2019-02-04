Koenigsegg aims to build a 'CO2 neutral' combustion supercar

The result would be a "lightweight, sporty" car that would be environmentally responsible, but wouldn't be quite so dependent on electric power. Christian predicted a shortage of battery cells when Tesla, VW and other brands want to mass-produce electric vehicles -- this would help Koenigsegg avoid those shortfalls.

The executive didn't provide too many more details, but stressed this would look "very obviously" like his brand's iconic cars while remaining relatively affordable compared to no-holds-barred models like the Agera RS and Regera. If all goes well, it'll be ready by 2020.

It's an ambitious plan, and it may face plenty of challenges beyond the audacity of the technology itself. For one, Tesla's next-gen Roadster is poised to deliver many of the thrills of supercars, including in historically weak areas for EVs like top speed and sustained performance. Koenigsegg also has to show that it can grow from delivering just 20 cars per year to the hundreds it's expecting. Still, the company might have a realistic shot. This is the company that made the Regera, a 1,500HP supercar with no gearbox -- it knows how to wring unusual abilities out of combustion engines.