Netflix gave Gwyneth Paltrow money to make a 'Goop' series

Whatever you think about the authenticity of Goop's health offerings, you're about to see a lot more of them online. Gwyneth Paltrow's outfit is launching a documentary series on Netflix that will examine "physical and spiritual wellness" issues. Goop wants to tell "bigger stories" that need a TV budget, content chief Elise Loehnen told Variety. Paltrow, Loehnen and Goop editors will host the string of 30-minute episodes when they premiere in the fall.
The Netflix series comes as part of a broader digital expansion that includes beauty, food and literature podcasts as well as a deal to carry eight podcast episodes on 600 Delta aircraft starting this month.
It's not surprising that Netflix would carry Goop's series. Paltrow is a recognizable face who's bound to attract viewers, and she's had success with her brand's self-titled podcast. It's not clear that many other companies could pull off this feat. However, it is a testament to Netflix's draw as a platform that a lifestyle brand would rather debut a series there than make it more widely available on YouTube.