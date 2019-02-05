Judge limits damages Qualcomm can seek from Apple

The patents dovetail with those in one of Qualcomm's two International Trade Commission complaints, which also haven't gone according to plan. The ITC hasn't issued its final decision, but it has so far determined that Apple violated only one patent and that there was no need for an import ban. Companies frequently back up US lawsuits with ITC complaints in hopes of forcing their opponent's hand, but that hasn't panned out here.

Qualcomm sued Apple in response to antitrust lawsuits accusing the chipset giant of misusing its dominance to overcharge for wireless component royalties. And it's unlikely to back down when it has accused Apple of owing billions in back payments. This fight isn't about to end any time soon, then, even if Qualcomm also has an FTC antitrust trial looming over its head.