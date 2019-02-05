Watch the first trailer for HBO's 'The Case Against Adnan Syed'

The documentary, which has been in production since 2015, will reexamine some of the evidence already laid out by Serial. It will dive into the romantic relationship between Syed and Hae Min Lee, the 18-year-old he is accused of killing, what happened after she was reported missing and how the police investigated the case. The Case Against Adnan Syed will also cover the last half-decade since the first season of Serial, including the Maryland appeals court decision to vacate the conviction against Syed and his upcoming retrial.