Gocycle's GX ebike is a fast-folding Brompton alternative

Gocycle has made a bunch of folding bikes before, however they all required you to take off the front and rear wheels. The whole process took a few minutes and was aimed at people who simply wanted to save space in their home or office, rather than multimodal commuters. With the GX, it's a matter of lowering the kickstand, bending the the frame back on itself (so the two wheels are side by side) folding the handlebars down on one side and pulling out the saddle stem. The saddle then slots into a rubberized holder that hangs between the frame and folded handlebars.

The GX has a 250W motor and a top speed of 20MPH. (European law limits e-bikes to this motor size and a top speed of 17.5MPH.) It's powered by a 300Wh battery that can carry you up to 40 miles on a single charge. The battery is removable, just like the Brompton, and can be recharged in roughly seven hours, or three and a half with an optional fast charger.

At 17.8 kg (39.3 pounds), the new Gocycle is a touch heavier than the electric Brompton (16.6 kg / 36.6 pounds) and Hummingbird (10.3 kg / 22.7 pounds). The latter has a smaller 158Wh battery, however, and can only offer 25 miles of assisted riding.

The GX has 'Lockshock' rear suspension, unlike its rivals, which should absorb the occasional pothole and make it easier to ride up and down kerbs. The bike will also ship with an integrated battery gauge on the handlebars and Bluetooth connectivity, which lets you change riding modes and access basic health statistics through a companion app.

The bicycle is available to pre-order now for £2,899/$3,299 online. It's being sold in four different colors -- blue, black and stormtrooper-style black and white -- and will ship sometime this spring. The GX is a tad more expensive than the Brompton (£2,595) and dramatically cheaper than the Hummingbird (£4,495). It also sits in-between Gocycle's existing GS (£2,499) and G3 (£3,499), which have the more complicated disassembly. The G3 is still the company's flagship product, though, because it ships with predictive electronic shifting, rather than a mechanical twist shift.