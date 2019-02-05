A 'Halo' amusement park will tour the US this summer

Outpost Discovery is scheduled to run for a single weekend in each city, where it will feature a real-life Halo Ring and Warthog (sounds like it's not actually drive-able, by the way), a laser tag arena, escape room, VR and simulation stations loaded with Halo experiences, and panels to attend. The Halo Ring attraction is a dome-projection experience, and there are esports and kid-friendly activities as well, according to designers. The whole thing is being planned in partnership with Dollywood operator Herschend Live.

The exact tour dates are as follows: