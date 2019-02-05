NBC Sports and Rory McIlroy launch a streaming service for golf nuts

NBC Sports calls it a "first-of-its-kind" direct to consumer initiative that has been in development for the last two years. Tiger Woods and Discovery recently unveiled another golf streaming service called GolfTV, but it's not available in the US. GolfPass' free round of golf per month seems like a pretty good deal, as the average price in the US is around $40. It's also offering a $199 premium membership with waived booking fees and extra discounts.

McIlroy said he'll provide instructional and autobiographical videos for GolfPass and will co-host a monthly podcast with Carson Daly. The service launches later today in the US, but will come to the UK at a later date.