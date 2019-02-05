NBC Sports and Rory McIlroy launch a streaming service for golf nuts

NBC Sports and four-time major champ Rory McIlroy have unveiled GolfPass, a streaming service for golfers. It will include 4,000 instruction videos, archived tournaments and even a free round of golf, all for $10 per month or $99 per year. The network related it to Amazon Prime, saying the aim is to encourage hobbyists to play more golf and give them additional viewing options. "It's sort of like, for me, Golf Channel 2.0," said McIlroy. "[It] was driven by my desire to enrich the golf experience for fans all around the world."
NBC Sports calls it a "first-of-its-kind" direct to consumer initiative that has been in development for the last two years. Tiger Woods and Discovery recently unveiled another golf streaming service called GolfTV, but it's not available in the US. GolfPass' free round of golf per month seems like a pretty good deal, as the average price in the US is around $40. It's also offering a $199 premium membership with waived booking fees and extra discounts.
McIlroy said he'll provide instructional and autobiographical videos for GolfPass and will co-host a monthly podcast with Carson Daly. The service launches later today in the US, but will come to the UK at a later date.