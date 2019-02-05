Netflix reality series 'Dating Around' debuts on Valentine's Day

The initial run of Dating Around will be six episodes. Each one will focus on one single person who will go on five first dates with total strangers. The entire interaction, awkwardness and all, captured for your viewing pleasure. Netflix's first trailer for the series shows off some of those moments, including one prospective partner telling her date, "I hope you're not a serial killer." If, god forbid, he turns out to be one, Netflix will surely make a series about that, too.

Netflix has been showing interest in more reality programming recently. The company is planning to launch a social media-inspired reality show called The Circle and has a home makeover series in the works.