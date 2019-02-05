Newton Mail quietly resurrects its cross-platform email app

New perks listed for iOS include the ability to delete a single mail in a thread, support for "mark unread from here," support for task managers such as OmniFocus, Things, 2doapp and Bear, and the option to add GIFs via Giphy's iPhone keyboard. In addition, there are a ton of improvements on Mac Compose. The annual subscription charge of $50, which may have been responsible for its downfall, remains in tact. We've reached out to the company for more information.

The email service launched in 2013 and was rebranded Newton Mail in 2016. Praised for its emphasis on simplicity across multiple platforms, it went on to coral 40,000 paying users. Alas, that wasn't wasn't enough to save it from its demise. Its parent CloudMagic announced the end was nigh in August of last year, but was thrown a lifeline the following month when it was acquired by Andy Rubin's troubled smartphone brand Essential. A revival, however, never materialized...until today.