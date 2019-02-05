Nintendo Switch Online is adding 'Super Mario Bros. 2'

Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby's Adventure are coming to #NintendoSwitchOnline – Nintendo Entertainment System. Set up your membership now and start playing on 2/13! https://t.co/74HzxjRR0T pic.twitter.com/kxx8x9vzkI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 6, 2019

Kirby's Adventure is another platformer and the second game in the Kirby series. It was first released in 1993 for the NES and then again for the 3DS in 2011, but now you can play it again even if you haven't taken your Nintendo handheld out of the closet since you got the Switch. The gaming giant's Switch Online service now has 30 NES titles available to feed your nostalgia if you grew up during the NES/SNES era. Its library includes other beloved classics such as Zelda II, Ninja Gaiden and the original Super Mario Bros.