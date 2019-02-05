Polestar will reveal its first all-electric car on February 27th

You might have some idea of what to expect. Polestar has already positioned the 2 as a relatively accessible EV that would compete with Tesla's Model 3 on price (around $39,000 to $65,000) while potentially outperforming it with a 350-mile base range. It might share something in common with Volvo's angular but relatively conservative-looking 40.2 concept. If there's anything radical, it might be on the inside -- Polestar has confirmed that the 2 will use a Google-powered infotainment system.

Whatever happens, the Polestar 2 is likely to represent a litmus test for both Polestar itself and Volvo. The future of both brands revolves around electric cars -- if the 2 proves successful, that bodes well for their long-term plans. It could also raise pressure on Tesla, VW and other automakers who want EVs to become mainstream in the next several years.