Flickr postpones photo deletions for free users to March 12th

The delay gives Flickr users more of an opportunity to decide how they'll preserve their photos, according to SmugMug's Scott Kinzie.

Flickr said in an earlier statement that this doesn't mean all your photos above the 1,000-picture limit will suddenly vanish. Rather, it's that they'll become "eligible" for deletion. The service will initially focus on "abandoned" accounts with large numbers of private photos. You might not want to panic about your publicly listed vacation photos, then, although you might not want to count on getting a reprieve unless you're willing to shell out $50 per year for Pro access.