HP's 'Copper' VR headset will boast extra-sharp displays

Copper will reportedly boast a pixel-dense display with a resolution of 2,160 x 2,160 per eye. That's nearly double the pixel count of Samsung's Odyessy+ headset, which had a 1,440 x 1,600 resolution display, and nearly three time as many pixels as the first generation Oculus Rift. Copper's display is also sharp enough that it won't need to use a diffuser to obscure the "screen door effect" that occurs when there are visible gaps between pixels.

In addition to producing a better window into the world of VR, HP is also working on improving the wearability of its headset. Copper will reportedly feature a slimmer build and more ergonomic display. Copper is designed to be lighter-weight than previous VR headsets and will use a top-strap rather than a halo-style headband for improved comfort.

HP is planning on marketing Copper as both a consumer and professional, enterprise product. The company hasn't revealed any details as to when the device will be available or how much it will cost.