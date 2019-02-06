Instacart revises pay policy after accusations of tip stealing

To make up for the shortfalls, Instacart plans to retroactively pay shoppers whose tips were included in minimums. If they only received $6 from Instacart and got a tip to reach the $10 mark, for example, they'll get $4 in additional compensation. The company will also do more to reduce the chances of shoppers dealing with "smaller, outlying" batches where the pay isn't worth the effort involved.

This won't please everyone. Working Washington has called for a transparent pay structure that ensures Instacart's words and deeds match. BuzzFeed, meanwhile, noted that DoorDash still uses a tipping structure similar to what Instacart was using before the latest changes. And this won't address broader accusations that online services have a bad habit of underpaying workers. It's a start, though, and you might not feel quite so guilty the next time you order groceries with your phone.