Lyft adds the option to request EVs or hybrids

Lyft is rolling out the option in Seattle (starting today) and Atlanta before expanding it to other cities. Rides in EVs and hybrids won't cost you any more than in gas-powered cars -- EVs will help drivers slash their fuel expenses, after all.

Meanwhile, drivers who don't have an EV or hybrid may be able to rent one from Lyft through the expanded Express Drive program (in which electric cars such as the Chevrolet Volt are already available). Unlimited charging from renewable electricity is rolled into the weekly rental rate, at least to begin with.