Microsoft's Build developer conference starts May 6th

Early May is going to be particularly busy in the tech world. Microsoft has announced that the 2019 edition of its Build developer conference will take place in Seattle between May 6th and May 8th. In other words, it starts just one day before Google I/O -- you're going to get a lot of news in a very short space of time.
It's too soon to know exactly what will appear at Build 2019, but the gatherings tend to be sprawling affairs that cover just about everything in Microsoft's universe. Windows, AI platforms like Cortana and Azure cloud technology are likely to show up, and we wouldn't be surprised to see news on HoloLens, Office, Xbox and other familiar subjects. The one certainty: we'll be there to cover all the juicy details.