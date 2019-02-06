Nest reminds owners to secure their cameras after creepy scares

In recent weeks, there's been a number of fairly alarming reports coming from Nest users about cameras being taken over by "hackers" who use their access to broadcast potentially terrifying messages (or even asking Alexa speakers to play Justin Bieber). The more tech-savvy among us may recognize that this isn't a security failure on Nest's part, but rather tricksters finding that they're able to log in to strangers' Nest accounts with usernames and passwords that have been gathered and distributed around the internet.

It turns out these stories have gained enough traction for Nest to address the issue: Nest VP Rishi Chandra sent an email to users today to reiterate that the company's devices have not been hacked and that there are some simple tips they can take to increase security. Foremost among those is turning on two-step verification and, of course, using a strong and unique password for your Nest account.