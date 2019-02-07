Facebook: No, we don't limit your News Feed to 26 people

Ramya Sethuraman, Facebook's product manager for ranking, said:

"The idea that News Feed only shows you posts from a set number of friends is a myth. The goal of News Feed is to show you the posts that matter to you so that you have an enjoyable experience. If we somehow blocked you from seeing content from everyone but a small set of your friends, odds are you wouldn't return."

That said, Facebook admits that there's a grain of truth in that old copypasta (see below), which includes a plea to leave a comment on the post. Its algorithm determines the content you'd like to see on your News Feed based on nature and level of interaction, after all.

Live videos are more likely to show up at the top of your feed than recorded ones, for instance, and you're more likely to come across status updates from people you regularly Like or engage with on the comments section. Meanwhile, you'd usually have to scroll down quite a bit to see posts from friends you don't usually talk to.

In other words, you might see the same people again and again -- to someone who doesn't know how the algorithm works, that 26-friend limit could seem plausible. If you'd like to know if you missed anything from your other friends, you can always switch up your News Feed order. Simply click the three dots beside News Feed on Facebook's left-hand desktop menu and choose "Most Recent."

Here's a copy one of the meme's permutations: