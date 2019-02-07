IGTV is coming to your Instagram feed whether you like it or not

Sadly, this marks yet another piece of content invading the Instagram feed that no one is really asking for. We're already inundated with ads, suggested hashtags, Stories and other various nonsense distracting from seeing pictures posted by people we care about. But in less than a year, IGTV has moved over from a separate app to showing up in Instagram's most prime real estate -- if you were hoping that the company would just give this initiative a rest, it looks like that's not happening any time soon.

Literally nobody asked for this — Lo 💜🎗 (@thelodownbylo) February 7, 2019