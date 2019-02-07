Intel’s multi-angle cameras come to three Premier League soccer stadiums

This means that, starting March 10th, supporters of these teams can watch multi-angle views of plays and get a bird's-eye view of players' movements on the field. With the Laser Wall, for example, viewers can get a clear picture of a player's position. That's going to come in handy during offside calls, or lack thereof. The Intel True View highlights, which are powered by 38 5K ultra-high-definition cameras, will be shown on TV through broadcast partners. Additionally, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City can post videos from True View on social media a couple of hours after their games.

Intel says it's not closing the door to working with other clubs from the Premier League, like Manchester United (the league's most successful team), but right now its focus is to ensure that True View is working perfectly for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

"Immersive media experiences continue to create more opportunities for sports teams and leagues to put the fan experience first," James Carwana, vice president and general manager of Intel Sports, said in a statement. "We have the chance to transform the experience for fans of one of the world's top sports leagues with our leading and differentiated volumetric technology."

Images: Intel (True View camera)