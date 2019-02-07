With the Moto G7 family, Motorola has a mid-range phone for everyone

The G7 Play, for instance, is the cheap model geared toward people who prefer smaller devices. It packs a 5.7-inch, 19:9 MaxVision display running at 1512x720, along with 32GB of internal storage, a microSD slot that takes cards as large at 512GB, a headphone jack and a mostly-just-OK 13-megapixel camera. Of all the new G7 models, the Play is the most comfortable to use because of its relatively compact design, and unless you had your nose pressed right up against that notched display, you probably wouldn't be able to tell it was running at less than 1080p.

As mentioned, it's pretty snappy in the performance department, too, though the 2GB of onboard RAM mean the Play is bound to slow down more noticeably once you have lots of apps running. All told, it's a perfectly serviceable option for folks who really don't want to spend too much on a smartphone, but the Play is easily the least interesting of Motorola's new devices.

Price-wise, the G7 Power sits in the middle of the pack, but its standout feature gives it a clear edge over the rest of Motorola's new line-up. Despite being only marginally bigger than the more premium G7, the Power packs a whopper of a 5,000mAh battery, which Motorola says is rated for up to three days of use off a single charge. (We'll be the judges of that, thank you very much.)