Toyota adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its trucks and SUVs

The brand hasn't said when these 2020 models will hit dealerships, and also hasn't announced pricing. However, it is throwing a bone to fans of its smaller cars. Android Auto now works with 2018 and newer model years of the Aygo city car as well as European versions of the 2019 Yaris. All told, you can generally assume that Toyota vehicles have some kind of phone connectivity built-in -- a distinct improvement over what you saw just a year ago.