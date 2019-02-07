Vivo's new phones include a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera

All attention on the world's first 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera of #VivoV15Pro. Popping on 20th February. #GoPop pic.twitter.com/H1qpyeZ116 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 7, 2019

Details on the phone are still pretty sparse, but what is known is that the pop-up camera will be getting a significant upgrade. Vivo first debuted the concept on the Nex S, released last year. While the concept of the elevated camera was interesting, the fact that it was just an 8-megapixel sensor meant the photos left a lot to be desired. The 32-megapixel camera appearing on the Vivo 15 Pro should be a better test of the pop-up camera concept.

Beyond the camera, Vivo also confirmed the V15 Pro will use a fingerprint scanner built right into the display. The company used the same feature on its Nex S device. No price for the handset has been announced yet, but the new phone is scheduled to be officially announced on February 20th and more details should be made available during that event. The company is aso expected to show off its Apex smartphone, an all-glass device with no ports.