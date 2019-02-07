Wirecutter's best deals: $150 off Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro

Street price: $130; deal price: $100

While we've seen a few drops already for the newest iteration of this ebook reader, at $100 from a street price of $130 (for the 8GB Wi-Fi version) this is a solid deal and just $10 higher than the very lowest price we've seen. This updated model adds waterproofing and Bluetooth so you can stream audiobooks. This sale price will probably be one that we see regularly from now on and we'll keep an eye out for lower, but for those seeking an ebook reader now, it's a solid discount.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation) is the top pick in our guide to the best ebook reader. Nick Guy wrote, "The 2018 Wi-Fi edition of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people thanks to stellar hardware that makes reading your books a pleasure; a massive ebook catalog that frequently offers better prices than others; and a slew of services unavailable on other readers. You can comfortably navigate your collection, and find and purchase new titles (and download them over Wi-Fi). You can also pay extra for a model with always-connected 3G wireless, a feature that none of the other e-reader makers offer. The Kindle Paperwhite is now waterproof, for reading at the beach or in the bath, and also features Bluetooth for streaming audiobooks."

Street price: $950; deal price: $800

Available for a new low price of $800, this is a significant $150 drop on our preferred configuration of this recently released tablet. This offer is only for the Space Gray color and only in a limited quantity—the sale is slated to end at 5:15 PM ET on 2/8. If you've been waiting for a price drop on this high-end tablet, now is a good time to pull the trigger. Also available via Amazon for some buyers with a clipped $100 on-page coupon.

The late 2018 iPad Pro (11-inch, 256 GB) is the new upgrade pick in our guide to the best tablet. Nick Guy wrote, "The 6th-generation iPad is more than enough tablet for most people, but if you need more power, a noticeably larger screen, USB-C input, better cameras, better color accuracy, more than 128 GB of storage, or prefer a nearly edge-to-edge antireflective display with Face ID, the 11-inch iPad Pro gives you all of that in a package that's slightly taller (7.6 mm) and wider (9 mm) and a tiny bit thinner (1.6 mm)."

Street price: $220; deal price: $180

In our guide, we praise this recommended robot vacuum for its low profile and slim design, noting that it stands out from the competition by being unobtrusive and rarely needing attention. While we saw a rare deal or two as low as $150 during Cyber Week, we haven't seen particularly good pricing for the 11S since. Usually $220, it's down to $180, a good price for the white model, which despite being included in a few sales during the holiday season is discounted somewhat more rarely than the black color.

The Eufy Robovac 11s is the top pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums. Liam McCabe wrote, "The Eufy RoboVac 11S will clean almost every nook of your house, yet you'll barely notice it. Plenty of robots are good and affordable now, but none of them blend into the background like the 11S does. I'm usually at home while I run my robot vacuums, and trust me, the noise matters. The 11S sounds more like a fan than a vacuum, and it shouldn't suck your attention or get on your nerves even if you're in the same room while it's running. It's one of the bots that's least likely to get stuck and quit cleaning mid-session, and it is strong and persistent enough to actually pick up more debris in some situations than bots that cost two or three times as much."

Street price: $470; deal price: $360 w/ clipped on-page coupon and code NP24EVER

At $360 after you clip the $40 on-page coupon and apply promo code NP24EVER in cart, this matches the lowest price we've seen for this projector you can take with you on-the-go. In our guide, we praise it for ease of setup and use, writing that it delivers pretty good image quality considering the size. This is only the second time we've seen it below $400, so it's worth consideration at this price.

The Anker Nebula Mars II is the top pick in our guide to the best portable mini projector. Daniel Varghese and Adrienne Maxwell wrote, "Of all the mini projectors that we tested in 2018, the Anker Nebula Mars II is the easiest to set up and use, and it delivers a fairly bright, accurate image with solid contrast and detail. The Mars II has a clean interface, a well-designed remote, and an optional iOS/Android control app—all of which make navigating between connected sources and built-in streaming video apps like Netflix and Amazon Video simple. Its internal speaker is decent enough that you shouldn't need to hook up external speakers for a casual movie night, although you can easily connect speakers directly or through Bluetooth. And if you want to use the Mars II unplugged from the wall, its internal battery lasts almost four hours, even if you're using the built-in Netflix app the entire time."

