Take a look at the world's largest 3D-printed rocket engine

So what will it carry with all of those weight savings? Orbex is aiming to pull off its first launch from Scotland in 2021, and has signed up Switzerland's Astrocast SA as a customer to launch 10 nanosatellites in 2023 to build out a global IoT network. Small satellite headed to sun-synchronous or polar altitudes are where Orbex expects to find business for this rocket, even if we have to wait a few more years before that actually happens.

BREAKING NEWS: Orbex reveals #Prime, the completed stage 2 rocket and the world's most efficient #smallsat launcher. It includes the world's largest 3D printed rocket engine and designed to run on bio-propane, a #clean, #renewable energy source. https://t.co/jl0qARduyb pic.twitter.com/9Nos4325aV — Orbex Space (@orbexspace) February 7, 2019