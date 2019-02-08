The 'Captain Marvel' site revisits classic 90s web design

No matter your level of excitement over the first Disney+-exclusive Marvel movie, if you remember web browsing in the days of 28.8 dial-up and web rings then the official Captain Marvel site will be an unexpected treat. The movie is set in 1995, and appropriately its official website looks like something made for viewing via Netscape Navigator (even if its code is a little too hefty to access without a modern broadband connection).

If you're wondering how they pulled it off, then the answer is apparently not that someone at Disney had an old Geocities template laying around. In a tweet, Marvel software engineer Lori Lombert said "We built this in FrontPage and host it Angelfire." We can only say, complimentarily, that it looks like that's what they used.