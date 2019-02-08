Childish Gambino dances his way onto Pixel cameras

The Playmoji can dance to three of Childish Gambino's biggest hits, "Redbone," "Summertime Magic" and "This is America," and it works in both rear-camera and selfie modes. Google worked with Childish Gambino and his choreographer to make sure the dance moves were authentic, while the Playmoji can even respond to your facial expressions.

Google rebranded AR stickers as Playground in October at its Pixel 3 launch event. At the time, it demoed the Childish Gambino Playmoji and revealed it would only be available on Pixel 3. However, Google now says you can drop Donald Glover's likeness into your photos and videos on older Pixel handsets as well. The Playmoji was originally supposed to arrive at the end of last year, but instead it arrives just in time for the Grammys this Sunday. Gambino has five nominations, including for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.