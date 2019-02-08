Nikola will unveil electric versions of two semi-trucks in April

Nikola seems to have cracked the nut on how to build fully electric semi-trucks. It revealed its Nikola Two and Nikola Tre will be available in electric configurations as well as hydrogen. Nikola does plan to keep working on hydrogen trucks, so it's not fully switching to electric any time soon. It says hydrogen's cheaper for long-haul drives, and the startup expects to see 50 times as many orders for hybrids as its electric semi-trucks. However, it claims EVs are particularly useful for "inner cities and non-weight sensitive applications."
Breaking: Our CEO, @nikolatrevor will announce Nikola Two and Nikola Tre in both Hydrogen and BEV at Nikola World. You will be able to order both trucks in 500kWh, 750kWh and 1mWh options BEV. Don't miss Nikola World 2019. Hydrogen long haul, BEV short haul. #emissionsgameover— Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) February 8, 2019
Nikola will officially reveal the trucks at Nikola World, which takes place April 16th-17th in Phoenix. It previously said it will demonstrate the hydrogen version of the Two in action, while the Tre will be at the show as a prototype. European testing of the latter is expected to start next year.