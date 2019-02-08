Raspberry Pi Foundation opens its first physical store

The storefront will house some exclusive products from the foundation, though it didn't provide any details regarding those devices. The shop is cash free and will only accept cards, and it won't accept any orders over the phone or online -- the foundation is continuing to leave those sales to resellers for the time being. Don't expect an Apple-style Genius Bar when you walk into the Raspberry Pi Store, as the company isn't offering repairs or replacements at its current location.

If you're in the Cambridge area, you can find the Raspberry Pi Store on the first floor of the Grand Arcade shopping center. It's open Monday through Saturday starting at 9:00 AM local time and 11:00 AM on Sundays.