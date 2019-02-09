Facebook snaps up visual search technology startup

GrokStyle has posted a farewell letter on its website, but it didn't mention the Facebook acquisition. It only said that the company is winding down its business and its employees are "moving on as a team." A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that the social network is taking on both the startup's technology and its team to "contribute to [its] AI capabilities."

The spokesperson didn't elaborate on how the team and tech will expand on Facebook's AI efforts. But given the technology's nature and that Facebook rolled out other AI features for Marketplace in the past, one could assume that the company is looking to integrate visual search into its Craigslist-like section. Maybe someday, you'll be able to take a photo of that chic hotel accent chair and use the image to find out if a neighbor's selling something similar on the platform for a bargain.